Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 637762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

