Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Performance

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.