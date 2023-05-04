Gregory C. Bestic Purchases 15,000 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $176,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,121.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.7 %
FMNB stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.
Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 45.03%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMNB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Farmers National Banc Company Profile
Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.
