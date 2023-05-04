Gregory C. Bestic Purchases 15,000 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $176,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,121.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.7 %

FMNB stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMNB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

