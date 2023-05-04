Griffin Securities Weighs in on NOV Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NOV Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOV. Citigroup dropped their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. NOV has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in NOV by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 32,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NOV by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,952,761 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,186,000 after acquiring an additional 102,583 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in NOV by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 71,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in NOV by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,659,459 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.