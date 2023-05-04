Guy Chiarello Sells 8,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

