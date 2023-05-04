GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GXO stock opened at $52.13 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

