Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.87 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $424.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

