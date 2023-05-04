Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price Up 8.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.7% on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $75.00. The company traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.47. Approximately 529,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 869,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.89.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 7.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.