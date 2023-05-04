HC Wainwright Comments on Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 11,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $298,217.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,244.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 11,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $298,217.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,244.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $504,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,295 shares of company stock worth $2,210,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

