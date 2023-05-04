Head-To-Head Comparison: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) vs. Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) and Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Catalent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals -3,460.38% -48.32% -43.94% Catalent 8.62% 11.40% 5.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Catalent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Catalent 0 5 5 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $43.80, suggesting a potential upside of 103.06%. Catalent has a consensus target price of $85.60, suggesting a potential upside of 75.27%. Given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Catalent.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalent has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Catalent shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Catalent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Catalent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $4.74 million 245.48 -$163.92 million ($3.16) -6.83 Catalent $4.83 billion 1.82 $503.00 million $2.26 21.61

Catalent has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Catalent beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly. The firm is also developing other oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for neuroendocrine tumors and hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease. The company was founded by R. Scott Struthers, Yun-Fei Zhu and Stephen F. Betz in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules or softgels, as well as large-scale production of oral solid dose forms for pharmaceutical and consumer health markets and supporting ancillary services. The Biologics segment develops and produces biologic cell-line, cell therapy, and viral vector gene therapy, formulation for parenteral dose forms, which include prefilled syringes, vials, and cartridges, and analytical development and testing services for large molecules. The Oral and Specialty Delivery segment is composed of advanced formulation of a range of technologies along with integrated downstream clinical development and commercial supply solutions. The Clinical Supply Services segment is involved in packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management.

