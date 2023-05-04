Head-To-Head Comparison: NextPlat (NXPL) vs. Its Competitors

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NextPlat to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

NextPlat has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, indicating that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextPlat and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $11.71 million -$9.16 million -2.23 NextPlat Competitors $27.76 billion $690.17 million -0.85

Analyst Ratings

NextPlat’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NextPlat and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlat Competitors 616 2352 2485 121 2.38

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 145.59%. Given NextPlat’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlat has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of NextPlat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -78.21% -40.54% -36.67% NextPlat Competitors -63.10% 1.60% -1.86%

Summary

NextPlat rivals beat NextPlat on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

NextPlat Company Profile

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.

