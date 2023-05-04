Head to Head Contrast: Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) & BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Washington Federal and BancFirst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $738.98 million 2.29 $236.33 million $4.09 6.28 BancFirst $595.25 million 4.08 $193.10 million $6.41 11.51

Analyst Recommendations

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst. Washington Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Washington Federal and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 1 2 0 2.67 BancFirst 1 0 0 0 1.00

Washington Federal presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.45%. BancFirst has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Washington Federal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than BancFirst.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Washington Federal pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and BancFirst has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Washington Federal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of BancFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 31.00% 14.12% 1.33% BancFirst 40.57% 17.74% 1.72%

Summary

BancFirst beats Washington Federal on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development. The Consumer Loans segment includes single-family-residential mortgage, custom construction, consumer lot loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer. The company was founded on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services, and Executive Operations and Support. The Metropolitan Banks segment consists of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The Community Banks segment consists of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. The Pegasus Bank segment consists of banking locations in the Dallas metropolitan area. The Other Financial Services segment refers to specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance. The Executive Operations and Support segment represents executive management, operational support, and corporate

