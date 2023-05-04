Head-To-Head Survey: X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) versus Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Opthea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Opthea 0 0 4 0 3.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 116.22%. Opthea has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 519.83%. Given Opthea’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opthea is more favorable than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opthea has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Opthea’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 59.80 -$93.87 million ($1.87) -0.79 Opthea $97,742.00 2,168.71 -$92.82 million N/A N/A

Opthea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -174.08% -83.50% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Opthea shares are held by institutional investors. 95.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Opthea shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME), as well as a first in class VEGF-C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF-A inhibitors to treat wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

