Healthpeak Properties, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE PEAK opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,668,000 after acquiring an additional 379,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,148,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,292,000 after buying an additional 332,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $386,590,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,828,000 after buying an additional 2,725,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,060,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,867,000 after buying an additional 160,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.81%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

