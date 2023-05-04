Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Shares Down 5.3% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.45. 1,251,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,347,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HLF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife Nutrition

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Sophie L’helias purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $25,984,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,992 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1,348.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,044,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 972,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,070,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.13.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

