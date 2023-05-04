Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $80.00. The stock traded as high as $75.47 and last traded at $74.81, with a volume of 55014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HXL. Bank of America cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $293,901.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,457 shares of company stock worth $383,882. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hexcel Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,252 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23,692.4% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,738,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 780,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 525,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

