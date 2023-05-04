Himax Technologies (HIMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.07-$0.10 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.07-0.10 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.
Himax Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.06. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $10.23.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
