HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $25,137.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,916.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $25,137.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,916.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $654,114.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,456.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,819. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

