Hour Loop (HOUR) & Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hour Loop to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hour Loop alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hour Loop and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 189 1168 3507 49 2.70

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hour Loop currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.91%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 55.94%. Given Hour Loop’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hour Loop and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -51.50 Hour Loop Competitors $23.00 billion -$175.65 million 4.81

Hour Loop’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -20.18% -6.49% Hour Loop Competitors -15.23% -51.02% -10.95%

Summary

Hour Loop rivals beat Hour Loop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hour Loop

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Hour Loop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hour Loop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.