Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given “Maintains” Rating at 51job

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBG. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.21.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $73.92 on Monday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.00.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hub Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

