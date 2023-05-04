Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $87.44 and last traded at $80.24, with a volume of 44758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.16.

The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.65 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

