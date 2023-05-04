Hyperfine (HYPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hyperfine Stock Performance
Shares of HYPR stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $99.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.29. Hyperfine has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Hyperfine from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperfine
About Hyperfine
Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyperfine (HYPR)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.