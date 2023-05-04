Hyperfine (HYPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyperfine Stock Performance

Shares of HYPR stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $99.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.29. Hyperfine has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Hyperfine from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperfine

About Hyperfine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYPR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.

See Also

