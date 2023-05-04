IAMGOLD (IAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect IAMGOLD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,557,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 94.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,764 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,570,909 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,245 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.84.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

