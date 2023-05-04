IAMGOLD (IMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$281.32 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 1.2 %

IMG stock opened at C$4.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$4.31.

IMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.53.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

