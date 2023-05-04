Ian Marchant Purchases 35,000 Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) insider Ian Marchant bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 313 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £109,550 ($136,869.07).

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 306.50 ($3.83) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £874.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 52 week low of GBX 211 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 327.62 ($4.09). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 292.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 297.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,230.77%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

