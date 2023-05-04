IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for IDEX in a report released on Sunday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. IDEX’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

IDEX Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IEX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $210.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.94 and its 200 day moving average is $225.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in IDEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

