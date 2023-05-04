iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barrington Research cut iHeartMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $504.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.64.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at $742,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,675. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,082,000 after purchasing an additional 105,422 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 5,546,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,998,000 after buying an additional 665,400 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 8.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,031,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after buying an additional 308,193 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after buying an additional 437,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,946,000 after acquiring an additional 118,163 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

