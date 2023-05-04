iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 418181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 10,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 122,018 shares of company stock worth $668,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $504.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.