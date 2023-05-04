iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 418181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 10,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 122,018 shares of company stock worth $668,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $504.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

