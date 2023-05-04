Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 951,600 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 279.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 23.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IMRX. Morgan Stanley raised Immuneering from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Immuneering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Immuneering from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Immuneering Stock Performance

About Immuneering

Immuneering stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

(Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

See Also

