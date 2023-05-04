ImmunoGen, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for ImmunoGen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

IMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 135.8 %

IMGN opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 100.18% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $29,624,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $17,234,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after buying an additional 3,325,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after buying an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

