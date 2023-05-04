Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Short Interest Update

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 15,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54,688 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Imperial Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Petroleum by 16,005.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of IMPP stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Imperial Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum ( NASDAQ:IMPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.