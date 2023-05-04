Incyte Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Incyte in a report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the subject of several other reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Incyte Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. Incyte has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Incyte by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 44,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Incyte by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 3,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 114,381.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 762,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,102,000 after buying an additional 761,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.