Incyte Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:INCY)

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Incyte in a report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

INCY has been the subject of several other reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Incyte Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. Incyte has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Incyte by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 44,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Incyte by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 3,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 114,381.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 762,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,102,000 after buying an additional 761,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

