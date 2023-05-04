indie Semiconductor (INDI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. indie Semiconductor’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.86. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $11.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at $43,151.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at $43,151.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $166,394.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,507 shares of company stock worth $4,031,951 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 102.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

