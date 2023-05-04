Insider Buying: Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) insider Bob Cowdell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £12,800 ($15,992.00).

Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RECI stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.59) on Thursday. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 156.50 ($1.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,411.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Real Estate Credit Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,333.33%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

