Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $257.30, but opened at $270.00. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $270.46, with a volume of 89,509 shares.

The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $875,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $875,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $720,355.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,119 shares of company stock worth $7,322,016. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 7.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.73.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

