Intact Financial Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report released on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IFC. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$223.40.

Intact Financial Price Performance

IFC stock opened at C$200.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$170.82 and a 12 month high of C$209.57. The firm has a market cap of C$35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$196.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$197.62.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C$0.26. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of C$5.58 billion for the quarter.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$5,850,000.00. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

