Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $12.63 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,704 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 246.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.