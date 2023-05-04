Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a market cap of $675.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

