International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $123.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

