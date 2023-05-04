Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 63,656 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average volume of 49,071 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of XBI opened at $83.21 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.72.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

