Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Invivyd in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invivyd’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Invivyd’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invivyd from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Invivyd Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Invivyd has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invivyd stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.