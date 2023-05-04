IonQ (IONQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect IonQ to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IonQ Stock Performance

IONQ stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. IonQ has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93.

Get IonQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IonQ by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About IonQ

IONQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.