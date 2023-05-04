iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.42. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRTC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

