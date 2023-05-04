Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0 %

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

