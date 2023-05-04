iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EMXF opened at $34.23 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $47.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

