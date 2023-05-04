Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Insider Activity

Jabil Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $77.40 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

