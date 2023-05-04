Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $157.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.90.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

