Jacob D. Cohen Purchases 275,000 Shares of Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) Stock

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Rating) CEO Jacob D. Cohen bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Mangoceuticals Trading Up 19.4 %
Shares of Mangoceuticals stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.37.
About Mangoceuticals

