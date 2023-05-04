James A. Lahaise Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) insider James A. Lahaise bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,413.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

ABCB stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABCB. StockNews.com lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.