James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 905.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 433,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 390,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 99,243 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,687,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JHX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CLSA lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.48. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $30.01.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

